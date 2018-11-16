Wilmington man sentenced to 15 years for drug crimes

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man who was arrested in 2017 at a Wilmington motel with 14,000 bindles of heroin was sentenced to prison this week.
According to a news release, Talih Rik Anthony Reeves, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being charged in a 10-count indictment on Feb. 22. Reeves was charged with multiple drug trafficking counts related to the distribution of heroin, powder cocaine and crack cocaine.
Members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Wilmington Police Department bought cocaine and crack from Reeves and people who worked for Reeves multiple times in early 2017, according to the news release.
On May 25, 2017, law enforcement made multiple arrests at two residences, including an arrest of Reeves at a Wilmington motel where agents recovered more than 14,000 bindles of heroin, nearly 700 grams of cocaine and $19,500 in cash.
