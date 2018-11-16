Weekend closures planned for Front St. and Independence Blvd.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Two major Wilmington roads will experience closures this weekend.
Starting Friday, November 16, a section of Independence Blvd will be close. According to the Wilmington NC Traffic twitter page, the closure will take place from Carolina Beach Road to Portofino Ct. near the Antiqua Apartments. Drivers can use 17th St. as a detour. The road should reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Also this weekend, a portion of Front Street will be closed. Starting Saturday, November 17, South Front St. from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge south will close as crews repair the railroad crossings. No work on when it will reopen. Drivers can use 3rd St. as a detour.
