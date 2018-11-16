VIDEO: Gas station hit and run

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a driver who was involved in a hit and run at the Scotchman Convenience Store on S. Third Street.
Surveillance video shows a burgundy sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala, pull up to the gas pumps, reverse the car and crash into a pump. The car drove away and turned right onto Dawson Street.
Police say this happened in the morning hours of November 4.
The store manager estimates the damage of the pump to be about $6,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or Text A Tip.
