Todd Coring to be sworn in as new Southport police chief Friday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Todd Coring will officially be sworn in as the new police chief of Southport on Friday afternoon.
The ceremony starts at 4 p.m. at Southport Baptist Church at 200 N. Howe Street in Southport.
Coring’s selection as police chief was announced in a special city meeting in late October. He transitions to the role from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and as Southport’s mayor pro tem.
The Southport Police Department became mired in controversy after previous leadership was accused of taking on second jobs as truck drivers while they were on the clock — and supposedly on patrol — with the police department.
Coring worked with the ongoing internal audit of the Southport Police Department, according to Southport’s mayor.
The Southport Police Department resumed patrols of the city on Nov. 5 after three months off the job. Six police officers who had been on paid leave since the department closed are now back at work.
Check back on this story for coverage of the swearing-in of Coring.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.