Thanksgiving Showdown Finals: Battle of the Sides!

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In what may be the equivalent to a game-winning buzz-beater in the NCAA tournament, stuffing pulled off the upset over turkey in the Final Four of our Thanksgiving Challenge.
We here at WECT want to know what is that one Thanksgiving staple you can’t live without. So last week we matched up eight Turkey Day staples into a bracket to see which would emerge as the one Thanksgiving item our viewers would choose if they could only pick one.
And now we’re down to two, and it’s a battle of the sides.
Stuffing/dressing advanced with a stunning victory over turkey, winning by just TWO VOTES!
Mashed potatoes, which was a narrow winner itself in the first round, had little trouble against dessert favorite pumpkin pie in the semifinals, getting 59 percent of the votes.
Voting ends Nov. 21 at noon.
