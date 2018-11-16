Take a look at three ‘good deals’ in real estate this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The real estate market continues to be active in southeastern North Carolina. We’re helping steer you in the direction of the best deals in our region, with the help from Just For Buyers Realty, an exclusive buyers agency in town.
Kathleen Baylies and her crew at Just For Buyers identify what they consider the 12 best deals of each week for their customers. They’re sharing the list with us weekly, with Kathleen joining us in studio to go over three homes in particular. The agency is not listing these homes. The views expressed by Kathleen are done on an objective level, with some subjective qualities mixed in based on her years with real estate.
The first property we explored is in the Landfall community at 1707 Pope Court and is listed at $575,000.
“This home is a lovely home with excellent craftsmanship. It has beautiful hardwood floors. It has a lovely kitchen with granite and all the bells and whistles,” Kathleen Baylies said. “The interesting thing about this house in Landfall is it is the least expensive home on a square foot basis. Only three homes in the last five years have sold for lower price per square foot than this one in Landfall.”
We traveled to Brunswick County for the next good deal this week in the town of Holden Beach. A home at 123 Frigate Drive is listed at $379,000.
“One it’s in a stable neighborhood where there’s a lot of year round residents," Baylies said. “Also at the end of the street is a private community access, where you’re only steps away from the beach. The home is a little bit older but they’ve done a lot of renovations lately. They put in these wood look vinyl floors, which are great for the beach. You know sand and wood. Vinyl is durable.”
Our final good deal stop this week is back in the 28403 zip code of Wilmington at 5447 Eastwind Road. This home is listed at $289,000.
“If you’re looking for an open floor plan this is not it. If you like a traditional style home, this home is in lovely shape on the interior,” Baylies said. “The wood floors are in great shape. The bathrooms and the kitchen have all been renovated and look beautiful. There are a couple things contributing to where it’s priced, the exterior needs repainted due to some sun damage on one side and the roof is starting to show its age. But they have this priced at $107 square foot in a neighborhood where the average is $155 square foot.”
