‘Swamp Thing’ crew to film simulated boat explosion at Greenfield Lake Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A crew with the television series Swamp Thing will film a simulated boat explosion at Greenfield Lake Park on Thursday, Nov. 29.
According to a film permit, the crew will be at the park from 1 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day.
The production has been approved by the N.C. Department of Transportation to hold traffic one time for a maximum of four minutes at the Carolina Beach Road-Burnett Blvd.- Front St. intersection.
The permit says this one-time hold is “a safety precaution during the boat explosion scenes as to not cause drive distraction.”
Those in the sounding may hear a louad explosion and see a controlled fire.
W. Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Carolina Beach Road and South Carolina Avenue and along Amphitheater Drive,
The skatepark will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 29.
Swamp Thing stars Andy Bean (Here and Now, Power) as scientist Alec Holland, Derek Mears (The Orville, Sleepy Hollow) as the title character following Holland’s transformation, and Crystal Reed(Teen Wolf and Gotham) as Abby Arcane.
According to an official synopsis of the series, Arcane, a CDC researcher, returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus and develops a surprising bond with Holland—only to have him tragically taken from her.
But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Arcane will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous—and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.
Swamp Thing is set to premiere in 2019 and will be available exclusively on DC Universe.
