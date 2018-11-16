Suspected impaired driver ends up driving vehicle into retention pond in Landfall

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A driver who was suspected of driving while impaired and being pursued by a state trooper sped through security gates at Landfall before driving into a retention pond early Friday morning.
According to officials on the scene, the vehicle entered through security gates off of Military Cutoff Road and went into the water off of Arboretum Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m.
The driver, who has been identified as Vincent Accattato, was helped out of the water and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
According to the Wilmington Fire Department, rescue personnel deployed an inflatable boat and did a primary search of the vehicle to confirm it was all clear.
The WFD dive team then completed a secondary search to confirm no one else was in the vehicle.
Accattato, 30, of Wilmington, has been charged with felony flee to elude and driving while impaired.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.