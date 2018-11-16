Riverfest returns: The annual event is later and cooler

Riverfest returns: The annual event is later and cooler
Craft vendors, concessions, entertainment and fireworks planned for this weekend's Riverfest. (Source: WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | November 16, 2018 at 3:30 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 3:31 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence led to the postponement of Hurricane Florence. But now it’s time to celebrate the popular event.

Wilmington Riverfest is Nov. 17 and 18. It includes craft vendors, concessions booths, a play area for children, entertainment on various stages, Saturday night fireworks and more. Visitors will find Riverfest festivities from the foot of Market Street to Cape Fear Community College.

This year, the third Annual Miss Riverfest will be crowned.

Posted by Wilmington Riverfest on Wednesday, November 23, 2016

The event is typically celebrated on the first full weekend of October. But the aftermath of Hurricane Florence forced organizers to reschedule it.

It is official! Due to logistical issues created by the continuing recovery from Hurricane Florence, we have rescheduled...

Posted by Wilmington Riverfest on Thursday, September 27, 2018

Riverfest draws nearly a quarter-million people to the free, family-oriented celebration.

In 1979, a group of Wilmingtonians interested in showcasing downtown Wilmington and the Cape Fear river started the event to showcase Historic Downtown.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.