Peterson’s lead increases after absentee, provisional ballots counted

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Harper Peterson’s lead over incumbent Michael Lee has increased to 241 votes after absentee and provisional ballots were counted Friday in the North Carolina State Senate District 9 race.
Coming into the day, Peterson held a 36-vote lead over Lee.
Peterson now has 48.60 percent of the vote compared to 48.33 percent for Lee. The difference is within the margin for a recount, if one is requested.
Two votes for Lee were expunged Friday because of poll worker/voter error on Election Day and during early voting.
When asked about a recount, Peterson called on Lee to accept the process and says he looks forward to starting work in January.
Lee’s representative at the meeting declined to comment.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.