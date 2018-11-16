MISSING: Wilmington girl, 14, last seen on Worth Drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A 14-year-old Wilmington girl has been reported missing and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find her.
Adashia Henry was last seen Thursday on Worth Drive in Wilmington. She is 5-foot-4, weighs 115 pounds and was wearing dark red tights, a gray jacket and black shoes.
Henry attends J.C. Roe Center School.
Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4200.
