Miller’s Pond Park in Pender County reopens

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - For the first time since Hurricane Florence swept through the county, Miller’s Pond Park is now open to the public.
In a Friday afternoon news release, Pender County Officials said the park, located at 12762 U.S. 117 in Rocky Point, has reopened for hiking and picnicking. The shelter area and the restrooms are also open.
The playground, however, is in need of repairs and remains closed.
Parks and Recreation Director Doug Shipley said Miller’s Pond Park suffered significant damage in the storm and crews are continuing the process of making repairs.
