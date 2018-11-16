Man sentenced in downtown Wilmington shooting that severely injured woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Fayetteville man is headed to prison after he admitted to severely injuring a woman in a July shooting in downtown Wilmington.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Brandon Shields, 23, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court on Friday to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Shields will serve 5 to 7.5 years in prison for the crime.
The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of July 1 in the 300 block of Market Street.
The victim, Shaquila Gresham, was leaving the downtown area after having been out with friends when she encountered her ex-girlfriend, Tikera Haywood, who was in her car on Market Street. Gresham approached the car and got into an argument with Haywood.
Shields, who had accompanied Haywood, pulled out a gun and shot Gresham five times. U.S. Marshals arrested Shields in Fayetteville four days later.
Gresham suffered significant injuries during the shooting and spent two weeks in the hospital.
Prosecutors say Gresham is the sister of Catherine Ballard who was shot and killed in the Independence Mall parking lot on April 1, 2017.
