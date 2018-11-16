Governor thanks volunteers during visit to Pender County

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper was in Pender County on Thursday to thank volunteers helping with Hurricane Florence recovery.
Cooper visited an AmeriCorps home project in Burgaw where volunteers were clearing a home of debris left from Florence.
"Clearly, debris removal is something that has to happen," the governor said. "Not only is it important for public health, but it's also important for people's mindset. You need to move the debris away and begin to rebuild. I think that's important and I've talked to some of the officials about it.
"It's been a challenge across our state. This is one of the places where we've seen some significant problems and we need to work with them."
AmeriCorps has been working in the area for more than a month, and they plan on staying until January.
Volunteers told the governor about the sense of community they feel while helping storm victims pick up the pieces.
Since the storm, AmeriCorps has assessed nearly 70 homes, and completed 28 projects.
