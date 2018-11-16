Furman downs UNCW in penalty kick shootout in first round of the NCAA tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Furman’s Ben Hale made four saves, including a crucial one in the penalty kick shootout, to lead the Paladins past UNCW in the first round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament at the UNCW Soccer Stadium on Thursday night.
Furman’s Cole Mclagan scored the game winning penalty kick for the Paladins.
UNCW (12-5-3) outshot the Paladins 11-9, but neither team scored during regulation or two overtime periods.
Seahawks goalkeeper Ryan Cretens made four saves in his final college game.
Furman (14-6-1), the Southern Conference champion, advances to face No. 10 national seed Virginia on Sunday.
