Friday night memorial to honor victims of violent crime in southeastern NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On Friday night, a candlelight memorial will honor victims of violent crime in southeastern North Carolina.
Law enforcement, first responders, victims' families, district attorneys, and faith leaders will gather for the ceremony of remembrance.
The memorial will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 125 South Third Street in Wilmington.
A respectful ceremony with roses will recognize victims during the memorial. The event will end with a message of hope and benediction.
WECT’s Jon Evans will serve as emcee of the memorial.
