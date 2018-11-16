First Alert Forecast: mainly dry, cool through Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Friday morning to you! Cool high pressure will dominate the forecast narrative bringing lots of sunshine and many dry days ahead. As you take a look at your 7-day planning forecast please notice the following:
- Your bus stop forecast Friday morning will be graded an "A"! Expect mainly sun, brisk breezes and cool temperatures in the 40s - grab the jacket!
- The first week of playoffs for Friday night football will be rain-free, but cold. Enjoy mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s by kickoff falling into the 40s.
- Daily high temperatures this weekend will mainly be in the middle 60s. Nighttime lows will fall into the 40s with a few chilly 30s on nights with less cloud cover.
- Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Thursday will have a favorable forecast for those traveling around southeastern North Carolina. Expect mostly sunny skies and a near zero chance for showers. Your WECT Weather app can provide you a customized forecast for wherever you’re headed for the holidays. You can also check out your 10-day forecast into Black Friday and Thanksgiving weekend!
Have a great day!
- Gabe
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.