First Alert Forecast: mainly dry, cool through Thanksgiving
By Gabe Ross | November 16, 2018 at 3:25 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 3:25 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Friday morning to you! Cool high pressure will dominate the forecast narrative bringing lots of sunshine and many dry days ahead. As you take a look at your 7-day planning forecast please notice the following:

- Your bus stop forecast Friday morning will be graded an "A"! Expect mainly sun, brisk breezes and cool temperatures in the 40s - grab the jacket!

- The first week of playoffs for Friday night football will be rain-free, but cold. Enjoy mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s by kickoff falling into the 40s.

- Daily high temperatures this weekend will mainly be in the middle 60s. Nighttime lows will fall into the 40s with a few chilly 30s on nights with less cloud cover.

- Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Thursday will have a favorable forecast for those traveling around southeastern North Carolina. Expect mostly sunny skies and a near zero chance for showers. Your WECT Weather app can provide you a customized forecast for wherever you’re headed for the holidays. You can also check out your 10-day forecast into Black Friday and Thanksgiving weekend!

