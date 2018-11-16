First Alert Forecast: Bright and brisk into Thanksgiving week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday! Dry high pressure will build into the Cape Fear Region moving into the weekend which will bring unseasonably cool temperatures Saturday. Expect a brief warm up Sunday and Monday ahead of the next cold front that could produce a passing shower or two. As you take a look at your 7 day forecast into Thanksgiving, please notice the following:
- Your Friday night football forecast will be pleasant and cool- enjoy mostly clear skies and temperatures falling from the 50s by kickoff into the 40s. Grab the jacket and blankets!
- One of the biggest travel days of the year, next Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving will have a favorable commuting forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and a near zero chance for showers.
- Daily high temperatures will mainly be in the 50s, to at best 60s. Nighttime lows will fall into the 40s with a few chilly 30s. On nights with clear skies, some patchy frost will possible mainly for inland areas.
- The 7-day forecast shown here reflects the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington zone. Tap your app for a forecast tailored to your zip code.
