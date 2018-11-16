Brunswick County school system holds open forum for parents, teachers

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Parents and teachers gathered Thursday at North Brunswick High School to give suggestions on how to enhance education in the county.
Numerous ideas were brought up, such as overall health, professional development, and teacher responsibilities.
Teachers are concerned about having the proper education to help students with mental health issues. Many schools don’t have full-time nurses, making it difficult when students fall ill and there is no one to take care of them.
Parents want to enhance professional development, such as financial literacy and helping students create resumes.
One grandparent said she helps her grandson with homework every day after school and finds that it’s becoming more difficult.
“If you’re having a problem, is there a program here that can offer tutoring before class or after class, and if there is, why do we not know about it?" Sadie Mapson said. "A lot of things that they probably offer we just are not aware of.”
Brunswick schools' Strategic Plan Task Force wrote down every suggestion and will try to implement those ideas into the student experience.
The next open forum is Nov. 19 at South Brunswick High School at 6:30 p.m. Students are encouraged to participate.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.