Brunswick Community College selects its next president

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday approved hiring Dr. Gene Smith as the college’s next president, a spokesperson has confirmed.
Smith will replace Dr. Susanne Adams, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Pending North Carolina Community College System State Board approval, Smith will begin Jan. 2, 2019.
“I, along with the Board of Trustees, am excited that Dr. Gene Smith will join Brunswick Community College as the fifth president,” Board Chair Alan Holden said in a statement to the college. “We will miss Dr. Adams and greatly appreciate all of the talented and dedicated leadership she has provided the last seven plus years. Without a doubt, Dr. Smith will lead us in our continuous growth.”
Last month, Brunswick Community College announced Smith was one of three finalists for the position.
Smith holds a doctorate in education from East Carolina University and most recently served as Vice President of Academic and Student Services at Wayne Community College, Goldsboro, NC. His span of control in that role included oversight of 235 employees, a $22,600,000 budget and 39 degree, 16 diploma, and 83 certificate programs, according to BCC officials.
Smith was also responsible for work force development and continuing education programs.
