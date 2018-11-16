Brunswick Co. man deemed leader of drug trafficking crew gets 17 years in prison

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The alleged leader of a drug trafficking organization that operated in Brunswick and Robeson counties was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Rodney Troy Williams, 50, of Bolivia, was charged with multiple drug trafficking counts related to the distribution of crack cocaine.
In April 2017, the FBI and Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigated a group Williams allegedly worked for and on April 10, 2017, those agencies followed Williams from his home in Brunswick County to a residence in Robeson County.
During Williams' return trip to Brunswick, law enforcement conducted traffic stops on two vehicles and in one, agents found around 100 grams of crack cocaine. All of the individuals in both vehicles were arrested and eventually confessed to working with Williams to sell the crack.
At sentencing, the court found Williams was the leader of the trafficking group and noted Williams' lengthy criminal history, including multiple drug trafficking felonies, as part of the justification for the 17-year sentence.
