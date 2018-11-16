After losing car to Florence, retired Army sergeant given new Jeep

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An Army veteran who relocated to Wilmington in 2017 got new wheels Friday thanks to a program that helps service members in need.
At Neuwirth Motors in Wilmington on Friday, retired Staff Sgt. Sean McConaghy was given a 2016 Jeep Cherokee. It was the third vehicle given away by U.S. Bank and the Freedom Alliance as part of their Driven to Serve initiative.
McConaghy, who joined the Army in 1999, was deployed to Iraq twice and while in Baghdad, his vehicle took four direct improvised explosive device blasts that left him with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. He medically retired in 2013.
In September, Hurricane Florence damaged McConaghy's vehicle and shortly thereafter, the Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank mobilized to provide assistance.
McConaghy said the effort was touching.
“To work with the Freedom Alliance and to know that there are organizations out there that care about their veterans, it puts a little bit more faith I think, or it should, just to know that there are people out there that are willing to help, just out of the kindness of their heart,” he said.
Before moving to Wilmington, McConaghy was a mentor and advisor for the Warrior Surf Foundation, which helps injured vets through recreational therapy. He continued working with injured service members after his family relocated.
