WPD: Suspect shot by victim during armed robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An armed robbery suspect was shot by one of his would-be victims Wednesday night, according to Wilmington police.
Wilmington Police Department officials say officers responded to the 500 block of Steamboat Springs Avenue Wednesday night in reference to an armed robbery in progress.
The suspect fled the scene before they arrived.
The victims told police that during the robbery, they were able to overpower the suspect and shoot him.
Shortly afterward, William Earl Flint arrived at Cape Fear Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators determined Flint was the robbery suspect.
Flint, 22, of Weaverville, has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree kidnapping.
