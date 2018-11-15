UNCW women use strong 3rd quarter to down Blue Hose

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Sophomore Paige Powell recorded her second double-double of the season to lead UNCW past Presbyterian 64-48 at Trask Coliseum on Wednesday.
UNCW (2-1) never trailed in the game while handing the Blue Hose their second loss in a row.
Powell a East Columbus graduate, scored a career-high 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while blocking a career-high three shots.
"Paige is playing great on both ends of the floor,” said UNCW head coach Karen Barefoot. “We just try to stay after her because we know she’s a double-double type player.
Shrita Parker added 12 points with five assists and three steals while GiGi Smith chipped.
UNCW returns to the court Saturday when they play host to Grand Canyon at 1 p.m.
