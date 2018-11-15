Topsail Beach Board of Commissioners approves temporary housing resolution for Florence survivors

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Topsail Beach residents whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Florence will be able to get help after the town’s Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a temporary housing resolution at Wednesday’s meeting.
Under the guidelines of the resolution, permanent residents can live in a recreational vehicle on their property for 180 days and they can apply for a 180-day extension after that if needed. Only the property owner can use the RV.
The deadline to apply for a permit is April 14.
Other items of note from Wednesday's meeting include:
State of emergency
Two months after Florence hit, Topsail Beach's curfew has been lifted. The state of emergency is still in effect though.
Debris pickup
As of Nov. 4, the town has collected 6,663 cubic yards of vegetative debris, and 11,767 cubic yards of construction debris. Town leaders estimate the cost to Topsail Beach for this preliminary collection has been upwards of $300,000, which doesn’t include several aspects of debris clean-up.
The town will seek reimbursement from FEMA, which it hopes will cover much of the cost.
The board of commissioners said Pender County isn’t paying for debris collection in Topsail Beach.
