Newly elected school board members go back to class

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – It was 1960 the last time Bill Rivenbark was in the second grade, but the newly elected New Hanover County School Board Member was back in the second grade Thursday, not as a student, but as an elected official to help oversee direction of the county’s school system.
It’s the NEA’s American Education Week. Rivenbark and Nelson Beaulieu were two of the newly elected officials who were able to accept the invitation of Sunset Elementary School to stop by lend a helping hand.
“This has been great," Rivenbark said. “I want to make a difference with the kids and the teachers. I want the teachers to feel like they can tell us things that’s on their mind that they feel like they need to get out to us.”
The newly elected school board members will come to the job with the important task of redistricting. The New Hanover County board plans to vote on the latest proposal in January of 2019, just in time for the new board members to take their seat.
“It’s inevitable that some people are going to have to be moved, I had it handed off to me. I went through it with my children but we’re going to try to make it as easy as possible," said Rivenbark.
The latest middle and high school redistricting maps can be found here. You can also submit comments to the school board here.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.