Sheriff’s office discusses mental health training after aggressive arrest video

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Hiram Farmer has been arrested 40 times in the last 18 years.
Police are reviewing a video posted on social media that is raising questions of how officers handled the involuntary commitment of Farmer, a 35-year-old man from Wilmington.
Farmer’s mother took involuntary commitment papers out on her son, who has a history of being aggressive, according to police and confirmed by Farmer’s mother and brother, Christopher Farmer.
“He can be violent and likes to pick fights,” said Christopher, who recorded the incident. “But we think officers took it too far. They need better training.”
Police say Hiram began assaulting the officers who were trying to restrain him, so an officer deployed his Taser, but Farmer continued to resist arrest.
An NHC deputy is also seen punching Hiram in the face. The sheriff’s office said Farmer repeatedly bite the officer.
That deputy is one of 100 NHC Sheriff’s Office deputies who has completed Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) sponsored by Trillium Health.
“Each year in the sheriff’s office, we go through annual mental health training, from juvenile sensitivity to mental health patients," said Lt. Jerry Brewer. "That is mandated by the sheriff’s office.”
That’s not the only training officers receive to recognize mental health issues, deescalate situations and help citizens identify available resources.
“We are also mandated to do the CIT," Brewer said. "All patrol deputies must go through this.”
The goal of the week-long, 40-hour is to put law enforcement through real-life scenarios, provide opportunities for site visits with mental patients, and giving officers the tools they can use when encountering someone who is mentally unstable.
“It trains you to empathize with the person and how to better deal with it,” said Brewer. “Deputies literally wear headphones putting voices in their head which can actually happen with people who have mental problems. This helps them address certain situations on the streets.”
The sheriff’s office said many deputies in their jail are CIT certified and they are required to transport mental health patients to and from the hospital.
“This training is invaluable," Brewer said. "We can see a huge difference in our deputies.”
The main goal of CIT is to keep citizens and officers from getting hurt and decrease arrest rates, thus reducing costs to the criminal justice system.
Wilmington police officers also go through mental health training. Each officer receives 24 hours during their basic law enforcement training, and their patrol officers also go through CIT. There are 90 Wilmington Police Department officers who are CIT trained.
After the incident on Tuesday evening, Farmer was taken to the hospital for involuntary commitment.
The body camera video will be reviewed by WPD’s professional standards unit and by internal affairs at the sheriff’s office to determine if the actions were within policy guidelines.
