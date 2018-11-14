Photographer defends use of fake BB gun in ‘A Christmas Story’ newborn shoot

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A photographer shared a seemingly innocent photo from a newborn shoot with the theme of “A Christmas Story,” but stands by her decision to pose the baby with a replica BB gun after receiving backlash.
Coffee Creek Studio by Amy Haehl, an Indiana-based photographer, shared the photo of the newborn dressed in Ralphie’s pink bunny suit with a wooden BB gun next to Old Man Parker’s iconic leg lamp.
In the 1983 movie, which was filmed in Cleveland, Ralphie is warned against asking for a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas because some thought he would “shoot his eye out.”
“The BB gun is made of wood to ensure that he did NOT shoot his eye out during the creation of this photo,” Haehl captioned the photo.
Despite the disclaimer, Haehl says she received several negative comments on Facebook, claiming the photo promotes gun violence.
Haehl posted a statement that, in part, reads:
“When I posted the photo, I did include a funny disclaimer in reference to the movie so that anyone who saw it would not take offense to it. Of course I know in the world we live in I was taking the chance that someone would be offended and I definitely did take that into consideration while still creating a photo with the perfect details. I know there have been a few comments made in regards to gun violence and this photo is in no way meant to encourage gun violence or offend anyone who has been affected by gun violence. Other than a few negative comments which is to be expected, there has been an overwhelmingly positive response to this photo and loved by many. The intention of this photo was to bring a smile to people’s faces and remind them of a time when life was much more simple and we were more focused on the important things in life."
The original photo on Facebook now has over 21,200 reactions on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.