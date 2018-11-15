One killed in Brunswick County crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the Brunswick-Columbus county line Thursday afternoon.
According to Brunswick County officials, a Ford-150 ran off the roadway along U.S. 74/76 just inside Brunswick County around 1:50 p.m.
Chief Steve Camlin with the Acme Delco-Riegelwood Fire Department said one person was killed in the crash.
No other details are known.
We’ve reached out to the N.C. State Highway Patrol for more information regarding the accident.
