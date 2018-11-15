North Carolina Zoo holds contest to name adopted polar bear

ASHEBORO, NC (WECT) -The North Carolina Zoo has adopted a wild polar bear and is asking the public to pick a name for it.
A news release on its webpage Wednesday said the zoo, through the Polar Bears International conservation program, has adopted a wild mother polar bear who lives with her two cubs in the western Hudson Bay area of Canada.
The zoo is already home to a breeding pair of polar bears.
Among the choices on the online public poll are two Inuit names, “Yuri,” which means “one who is beautiful,” and “Tapeesa,” which means “Arctic flower.” The other choices are “Carolina,” ''Hope" and “Sakari,” which means “sweet.”
Voting began Wednesday on the zoo’s social media channels. The winning name will be announced on Nov. 20.
