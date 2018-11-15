New Hanover County Board of Elections approves 1,121 provisional, absentee ballots

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - More than a week after polls closed on Election Day, votes are still rolling in as boards of election consider provisional and absentee ballots.
On Thursday, the New Hanover County Board of Elections met for a special meeting to consider the 1,223 provisional ballots cast during early voting and on Election Day as well as the remaining absentee ballots that arrived after the board’s last meeting on Nov. 5.
Ultimately, the board approved 1,121 additional ballots across all precincts in the county, but not before discussing what should and shouldn’t count.
Those votes have not been counted, and will not be until the board reconvenes at 10:50 a.m. Friday, minutes before the election as a whole is canvassed and certified.
Absentee
The board approved 571 absentee ballots, and voted to deny 98 ballots.
Of those denied, 16 were because the mailed ballots arrived after Election Day, but did not have a postmark.
Four were denied because the signature was in the incorrect place on the ballot, and the remaining 78 were either postmarked past the due date or had similar issues.
Board chair Jonathan Washburn said the issue had come up in the past, and the board needed to follow the precedent and state statues and deny the ballots, which he said is unfortunate.
“Many ballots that are valid ballots, valid voters, registered voters, don’t get counted because they don’t follow the correct statutory process," he said.
Provisional
Provisional ballots were given to voters during one-stop early voting and on Election Day.
Voters are asked to fill out a provisional ballot for many reasons, the most common being they went to the incorrect precinct. After the election, staff use DMV records and other resources to try to match the ballots with a registered voter.
Of the 1,223 provisional ballots cast, the board approved 550, the majority of which were due to incorrect precincts.
The board voted to deny 673 ballots with most of those being the result of the voter not being registered to vote.
Possible Recounts
Candidates will have until 5 p.m. Monday to call for a recount in their race should the provisional ballots result in the race remaining within 1 percent.
The county’s most heated race, the contest for North Carolina State Senate District 9, is within 0.04 percent, with Harper Peterson holding a 36-vote lead over incumbent Michael Lee.
Washburn said he has little doubt there will be a recount, regardless of what happens Friday.
However, a recount will not take place until at least the first week of December because the county will not have access to a robust enough tabulator until that time.
