2 new flu deaths reported in NC; 4 total for the 2018 season

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) - North Carolina health officials reported two new flu deaths in the past week, bringing the total to four so far in the 2018 season.
The Department of Health and Human Services began reporting flu-related deaths on Sept. 30. The two newest deaths were reported between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10.
DHHS stresses for everyone to get the flu shot and practice good hand hygiene to help stop the spread of the flu.
Officials did not provide the age or location of those who have died so far during this flu season.
Flu symptoms include:
- A 100°F or higher fever or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)
- A cough and/or sore throat
- A runny or stuffy nose
- Headaches and/or body aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea (most common in children)
