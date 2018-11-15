Local athletes take advantage of fall signing period

By John Smist | November 14, 2018 at 10:58 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 10:58 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wednesday is the first day of the fall signing period for non-football sports. A handful of area student-athletes signed their letters of intent.

NEW HANOVER HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Jac Croom, UNCW Croom batted .313 as a junior and was named the MVP of the 3A State Championship series the Wildcats won.

Kyle Smith, North Carolina Smith batted .457 with 25 RBIs and 32 runs scored as a junior.

Alex Sniffen, N.C. Central Sniffen batted .349 as a junior.

Blake Walston, N.C. State Walston has 22 career wins in three seasons and 1.19 earned run average.

LANEY HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country Natalie Tyner, North Carolina Tyner is the 4A 5,000 meters state champion and will run at North Carolina.

Softball

Tristen Horrell, Gardner Web

Soccer

Courtney Dwertman, Xavier

Parker Ormsby, Campbell

Vivian Jones, Lenoir Rhyne

Lacrosse

Aiden Terry, Belmot Abbey

Noah Ehinger, Wingate

Swimming

Trey Adkins ,Towson

TOPSAIL HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Aidan Smith, UNCW

Miles Cota, UMass Lowell

Shane Nolan, Pitt Community College.

Noah Gaither, Wake Tech

HOGGARD HIGH SCHOOL

Swimming

Finn Howard, Queens College

Soccer

Evan Darrow, University of Mt. Olive.

Volleyball

Emily Steyskal, Cape Fear Community College

Mae Rowley, Penn State

WEST COLUMBUS

Baseball

Cody Benton, East Carolina University Cody will play baseball with this older brother Trey at ECU.

Cole Benton, UNCW

CAPE FEAR ACADEMY

Soccer

Libby Moore, North Carolina Moore needs just five goals as a senior to become the Hurricanes all-time leading soccer.

Holt Robison, Colgate

