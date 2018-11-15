Local athletes take advantage of fall signing period

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wednesday is the first day of the fall signing period for non-football sports. A handful of area student-athletes signed their letters of intent.
NEW HANOVER HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Jac Croom, UNCW Croom batted .313 as a junior and was named the MVP of the 3A State Championship series the Wildcats won.
Kyle Smith, North Carolina Smith batted .457 with 25 RBIs and 32 runs scored as a junior.
Alex Sniffen, N.C. Central Sniffen batted .349 as a junior.
Blake Walston, N.C. State Walston has 22 career wins in three seasons and 1.19 earned run average.
LANEY HIGH SCHOOL
Cross Country Natalie Tyner, North Carolina Tyner is the 4A 5,000 meters state champion and will run at North Carolina.
Softball
Tristen Horrell, Gardner Web
Soccer
Courtney Dwertman, Xavier
Parker Ormsby, Campbell
Vivian Jones, Lenoir Rhyne
Lacrosse
Aiden Terry, Belmot Abbey
Noah Ehinger, Wingate
Swimming
Trey Adkins ,Towson
TOPSAIL HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Aidan Smith, UNCW
Miles Cota, UMass Lowell
Shane Nolan, Pitt Community College.
Noah Gaither, Wake Tech
HOGGARD HIGH SCHOOL
Swimming
Finn Howard, Queens College
Soccer
Evan Darrow, University of Mt. Olive.
Volleyball
Emily Steyskal, Cape Fear Community College
Mae Rowley, Penn State
WEST COLUMBUS
Baseball
Cody Benton, East Carolina University Cody will play baseball with this older brother Trey at ECU.
Cole Benton, UNCW
CAPE FEAR ACADEMY
Soccer
Libby Moore, North Carolina Moore needs just five goals as a senior to become the Hurricanes all-time leading soccer.
Holt Robison, Colgate
