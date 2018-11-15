Fresh off doing shows for the troops, Erica Rhodes returns to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Lest anyone think stand-up comedian Erica Rhodes views Wilmington as a small town, check out her description of a gig she did in Washington state.
“I’m blanking on the name, but I think (the population) was like 10,000,” Rhodes said in a phone interview Wednesday before her headline sets at Dead Crow Comedy Room in the Port City this weekend. “The whole town was like on one street. They’d be like, ‘Let’s meet at the coffee shop’ because there’s only one, ya know?”
While Wilmington doesn’t compare in size or profile to her adopted hometown of Los Angeles or her native Boston, Rhodes said she is looking forward to returning to Wilmington after performing here for the first time last summer.
Rhodes arrives in southeastern NC fresh from doing shows for armed services members in Alaska, Kwajalein and Guam. Her first time performing for the troops was eye-opening in more ways than one.
“After the first show, I was like, ‘Oh, I guess half of my jokes aren’t connecting to this crowd,’” Rhodes admitted. “I had to make a lot of changes.
“For instance, I didn’t realize how many jokes I have that pertain to social media or technology, and they’re just not as active on social media as we are. They have other things to do. They have more important things going on in their lives.”
Rhodes said the military crowds were grateful for the comedians who helped them laugh, and Rhodes in turn was thankful for the opportunity to tell jokes in a different setting.
Making a return trip to Wilmington and a more familiar comedy club atmosphere has Rhodes excited about her Dead Crow shows, even though the temperatures will be considerably lower than when she was here in July 2017.
“I loved the people there, really warm audiences, although I was there in the summer so I don’t know if it’ll be different in the winter,” Rhodes said. “I had such a great experience last time and I’m looking forward to coming back.”
