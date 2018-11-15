First Alert Forecast: a welcomed dry and cool pattern into Thanksgiving week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! After a busy morning in the First Alert Forecast Center, the chance for a few lingering showers will be possible through the late afternoon. Cool high pressure will build in Friday bringing sunshine and many dry days ahead. As you take a look at your 7-day planning forecast please notice the following:
- Your bus stop forecast Friday morning will be graded an "A"! Expect plenty of sun amid cool temperatures, mainly in the 40s - grab the jacket!
- Friday night football forecast will be pleasant - enjoy mostly clear skies and temperatures falling from the 50s by kickoff into the 40s.
- Daily high temperatures will mainly be in the 50s, to at best 60s. Nighttime lows will fall into the 40s with a few chilly 30s on nights with clear skies.
- One of the biggest travel days of the year, next Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving will have a favorable commuting forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and a near zero chance for showers.
- The 7-day forecast shown here reflects the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington zone. Tap your app for a forecast tailored to your zip code and, while there, check out your 10-day forecast into Thanksgiving weekend!
