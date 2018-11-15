First Alert Forecast: gusty storms Thursday then a much drier pre-Thanksgiving pattern

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello from the First Alert Forecast Center! You'll want to stay alert with your WECT Weather App this Thursday as a definitely dynamic and possibly severe storm system shoots through the Cape Fear Region. High pressure systems will introduce and maintain dry weather for Friday and into much of Thanksgiving week. As you check out your planning forecast, please consider these key points:
- If any severe, gusty storms were to materialize Thursday, they’d most likely track east of Whiteville and Elizabethtown. Cooler, more stable air - air less favorable for storms - will remain entrenched farther west.
- Thursday rainfall will likely total-out to a soaking inch. Of course, downpours may deliver locally higher amounts. Puddling, ponding, and poor-drainage flooding are all possible but major flooding remains unlikely.
- Cool daytime temperatures are likely for most of the long-range forecast period: 50s to, at most, 60s. Nighttime readings will regularly ping the chilly 40s with perhaps even some spells of frosty 30s.
- The 7-day forecast shown here reflects the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington zone. Tap your app for a forecast tailored to your zip code and, while there, check out your 10-day forecast into Thanksgiving weekend!
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.