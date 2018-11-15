FEMA rep: We want to put survivors on ‘right road to recovery’

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The devastation caused by Hurricane Florence has left many in our area frustrated or angry as they find a way to return their lives back to normal.
FEMA wants the storm’s survivors to know it understands their frustrations and wants to help in their recovery.
“These are really trying times for survivors of Hurricane Florence,” FEMA Media Relations Specialist Pamela Saulsby said. "They have a lot of angst, frustration, even anger sometimes at what they’re going through and the things the have to face.
“We are here to try to help them get to the other side of this disaster. We are not tasked with making people whole. We can’t take them back to where they were before the disaster. We can’t take them to the finish line, if you will. But we can put them on the right road to recovery.”
According to Saulsby, approximately $40 million has been distributed to about 10,000 families in the Wilmington area to this point.
But Saulsby stressed that even if you have already contacted and have gotten help from FEMA, it is important they stay in contact.
“We want them to stay in touch with us and let us know where they are in the process so we can let them know about their options and keep them moving forward," Saulsby said.
If you are in a home without heat or living outside in a tent or other temporary shelter, you can use your FEMA funds to stay in a hotel room.
“If you do get a hotel room during this cold snap, keep your receipts. This will serve as proof that the FEMA assistance was used as intended, and also help to show a continued need for housing help,” officials said.
If your housing needs have changed since you registered with FEMA, let it know by calling 800-621-3362. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 800-462-7585 (TTY).
Renters who were forced out of their home by the hurricane and initially were eligible for rental assistance from FEMA and still need FEMA’s help have two steps to take to get continued assistance:
- Complete a Declaration of Continuing Need for Rental Assistance. This is a legal document mailed to all rental grant recipients 15 days after the rental assistance grant is received. Survivors with additional housing needs must complete the declaration.
- Return the form and all required documentation
