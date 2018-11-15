Coastal Christian holds signing day

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Coastal Christian High School’s Carson Fuller signed her letter of intent Thursday to play volleyball at Coker College in Hartsville, SC.
Fuller, a middle hitter, closed out her high school career with 143 blocks, which rank second all-time in Coastal Christian history. She also finished with 307 kills, 53 aces, and a .328 hitting percentage.
"I had plans on not playing in college,” said Fuller. “People talked about it my freshman year, and I said, ‘That isn't something I want to do.’
“But the more I played, the more I figured out how much I loved the sport.”
Fuller hopes to make an impact as a freshman for a Cobras program that finished 13-16 last season.
