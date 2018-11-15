CFPUA expects to reduce PFAS levels in drinking water by end of month

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One day after the Environmental Protection Agency released its first-ever toxicity assessment of chemicals in our drinking water, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority said it is implementing a temporary solution to reduce PFAS levels at its Sweeney Water Treatment Facility.
The EPA said in a news release Wednesday that long-term exposure to compounds, like GenX, used in nonstick coatings appears to be dangerous even in minute amounts. GenX has been found in water supplies serving hundreds of thousands of people downstream of the Chemours Company plant near Fayetteville.
“Unfortunately, this risk assessment process did not occur before these compounds were released to the environment,” the CFPUA release reads. “While time is needed to fully assess these compounds, our community continues to be exposed through their presence in our source water. We do not yet fully understand if the levels of PFAS in drinking water have the potential to affect public health.”
CFPUA said it is in the process of implementing a temporary solution to reduce PFAS levels while it designs a permanent granular activated carbon facility for the Sweeney plant.
"We expect the interim solution to begin reducing levels of PFAS by the end of this month," CFPUA said.
The utility said it expects more reports like Wednesday’s EPA assessment as experts continue assessing effects of PFAS on human health and the environment.
