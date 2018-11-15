Ballots still being counted in Columbus County, could affect close races

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - It has been more than one week since Election Day, but not all ballots have been counted yet.
Board of Elections officials across the area counted provisional and absentee ballots Thursday, including in Columbus County.
A provisional ballot is one a poll worker has questions about on Election Day — like a voter showing up to the wrong precinct — so it is set aside. Columbus County Board of Elections officials started sorting through the 150 provisional ballots at 11 a.m. Thursday, deciding whether to approve or deny each one.
The Board of Elections room was packed Thursday and most were there for the closely contested sheriff’s race. Republican Jody Greene leads incumbent Lewis Hatcher by 52 votes in preliminary results from Election Day.
County Commissioner James Prevatte said he had never seen it as crowded as Thursday to watch the provisional ballots counted. He attributed it to the tight races, but also citizens' concerns for the electoral process in their county.
“I don’t think our citizens trust the process as well (as before)," Prevatte said. "I think that whatever the process shows, it will show us areas we need to improve in and then we need to learn from those situations and correct them so that we don’t have to find those problems showing up again.”
Officials finished sorting through approving and denying provisional ballots around 4 p.m. Thursday. Eleven ballots were tabled; officials need more details before they decide to approve or deny them.
One of those ballots was tabled because officials didn’t have the ballot in their possession. They had the name of the voter and the issue printed, but didn’t have the hard copy of the ballot.
Nine ballots were partially approved, 80 were approved and 50 were denied. After approving or denying the provisional ballots, the board then sorted through the remaining absentee ballots, or absentee ballots that were postmarked Nov. 6, but didn’t make it to the Board of Elections until after Election Day.
Voters who didn’t show identification on Election Day were given until 5 p.m. Thursday to show some type of ID for their provisional ballots to be approved. Then, board officials will start counting the approved provisional ballots.
Prevatte said Columbus County has had a history of problems in politics, such as ballots coming in late, people who felt intimidated when they went to the polls, equipment breaking and misplaced ballots. He said to fix this, poll workers and county leaders need to focus on the process.
“I think that there’s a way of educating more, retaining good people who are working in the elections process who have some experience and keeping the experience where it needs to be and letting the process and the democracy work correctly," Prevatte said.
Community members are also following the liquor by the drink referendum in Tabor City. It passed 385-378, but the provisional ballots could change that.
No results are official until canvas day on Friday. If any race ends with a one percent or less margin, there’s a mandatory recount.
