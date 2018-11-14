Wilmington driver accused of hitting couple on moped

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Police have arrested a Wilmington driver who last month allegedly hit a couple on a moped on Market Street then took off after the collision.
Javon Waddell Mitchell, 29, was charged with hit-and-run leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and reckless driving to endanger.
According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of 11th and Market streets around midnight on Oct. 28.
A man and woman riding on the moped were traveling from the downtown Wilmington area when Mitchell, who had been following behind them for several blocks, allegedly hit the moped from behind with his car, pushing it into oncoming traffic. Both riders were hurt and the moped damaged in the collision.
The driver was able to maintain control of the moped and then yelled at Michell to pull over. Police say Mitchell rolled down his window, used an obscene hand gesture and shouted obscenities before taking off.
The victims called 911 and followed Mitchell for several miles to an apartment complex on Cinema Drive. While following Mitchell, they provided a description of the car and a partial tag to dispatchers.
Once at the apartment complex, EMS took the woman to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Police say they used the description of the car and the partial tag to confirm that Mitchell was the owner and operator of the car.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.