VIDEO: Aggressive arrest under review

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Police are reviewing a video posted on social media that is raising questions of how officers handled the involuntary commitment of a man in Wilmington.
Hiram Farmer’s mother had taken involuntary commitment papers out on her son, who has a history of being aggressive, according to police.
Officers verified the papers and tried to take Farmer to the hospital, but the man started to run.
Police say the 35-year-old man began assaulting the officers trying to restrain him, so an officer deployed his Taser, but Farmer continued to resist the arrest.
“You can clearly see the man bite the deputy (in the video)," said New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Jerry Brewer. "The reason our deputy struck the subject is because the subject was actively biting the deputy. Sometimes we have to use strikes as force.”
The video posted on social media shows a deputy punching Farmer while officers were trying to restrain him. Several people crowded around, visibly upset at how the situation was being handled.
“Law enforcement was there to take him into custody for involuntary commitment and he was resisting arrest to allow us to do so," Brewer explained.
Brewer said the deputy who was bitten had to seek medical attention.
Officers with the Wilmington Police Department were called to help New Hanover County Sheriff Office deputies with crowd control.
Farmer was taken to the hospital for involuntary commitment.
The body camera video will be reviewed by the Professional Standards unit at the Wilmington Police Department and Internal Affairs at the sheriff’s office to determine if the actions were within policy.
