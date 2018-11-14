Tonight is your last chance to share public comments about NHC Schools redistricting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The third and final public redistricting forum Wednesday night will allow families to share their opinions, concerns, and feedback for proposed map changes in New Hanover County.
The latest middle and high school redistricting maps can be found here. You can also submit comments to the school board here.
Wednesday’s public forum starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Ashley High School cafeteria at 555 Halyburton Memorial Parkway in Wilmington.
Among the proposed changes, a total of 641 students would go to a different middle school. The biggest shift is moving 142 students from Williston Middle School to Holly Shelter Middle School, which is currently under capacity.
Noble Middle School is 207 students over capacity. The plan is to move some of these students to Holly Shelter and Williston to even things out.
For the proposed high school changes, a total of 690 students would be moved.
Laney High School is about 400 students over capacity, and New Hanover High School is about 112 students under capacity. The updated map would move about 315 students from Laney to New Hanover High.
Redistricting in New Hanover County Schools was originally planned for this school year, but a series of votes delayed the planning and implementation until the 2019-20 school year.
In December, the Board of Education will hold a work session to update the maps again based on the public’s input.
In January, the board will vote on the plans and start rolling out the changes for 2019-20.
