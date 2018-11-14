‘Swamp Thing’ crew to film at St. James in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A crew with DC Entertainment’s Swamp Thing television series will film scenes at St. James Episcopal Church on Wednesday, Nov. 21, in downtown Wilmington.
According to a film permit, filming will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p,m, at the church located at 25 S. Third St.
Dock Street will be closed between Third and Fourth streets from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local traffic will have access in and out of the closure, the permit states.
Swamp Thing stars Andy Bean (Here and Now, Power) as scientist Alec Holland, Derek Mears (The Orville, Sleepy Hollow) as the title character following Holland’s transformation, and Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf and Gotham) as Abby Arcane.
According to an official synopsis of the series, Arcane, a CDC researcher, returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus and develops a surprising bond with Holland—only to have him tragically taken from her.
But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Arcane will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous—and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.
Swamp Thing is set to premiere in 2019 and will be available exclusively on DC Universe.
