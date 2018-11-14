Seahawks still winless after lopsided loss to Spartans

Devontae Cacok scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for UNCW in Tuesday's loss to UNCG. (Source: UNCW) (Castleberry, Tony)
November 13, 2018 at 10:13 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 10:32 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Devontae Cacok scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for UNCW in an 82-61 loss to UNC Greensboro in Trask Coliseum on Tuesday night.

The visiting Spartans took the lead for good on a Demetrius Troy 3-pointer with 14:38 left in the first half and built a 45-29 lead by halftime.

UNCW (0-3) pulled with three — 58-55 — after Jaylen Fornes' three-point play at the 9:49 mark of the second half, but UNCG (2-1) outscored the Seahawks 24-6 to close the game.

Fornes was the only other UNCW player in double-figure scoring with 15 points.

UNCG, which shot 56.7 percent (34-of-60) from the field, had four players reach double figures, led by Francis Alonso's game-high 18 points. Kyrin Galloway added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans, who scored 19 points off 18 Seahawks turnovers.

UNCW plays again Sunday against Allen. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Trask.

