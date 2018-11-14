Program aids N.C. veterans with cybersecurity training

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina veterans, reservists and National Guard members can now get free online training to become certified in skills sought in the job-rich cybersecurity field.
North Carolina’s entry into the CyberVetsUSA initiative was announced Wednesday by Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration and Cisco Systems at a meeting of the NCWorks Commission. Cisco, Amazon Web Services and other companies provide content for the online classes.
Military users and their spouses who enroll in the roughly three-month classes can obtain career assistance and a free voucher to obtain industry certifications. CyberVetsUSA already is helping veterans seeking employment in Maryland and Virginia.
CyberVetsUSA says there are 18,000 open information technology jobs in North Carolina.
