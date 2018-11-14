Dog dies, people escape in fire at Wilmington apartment complex

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire at Mill Creek Apartments on Tuesday night.
According to Sammy Flowers with WFD, no injuries were reported following primary and secondary searches.
New Hanover County Dispatch said the first call for the fire on Mill Creek Court came in at 10:12 p.m. and the fire department tweeted around 10:45 that the fire was under control.
The fire originated on a second floor unit of the apartments, said Lt. Tilmon with the Wilmington Police Department.
A dog died in the fire, but all people made it out alive, said Tilmon.
There is no word on the cause of the fire, but an investigation is underway.
