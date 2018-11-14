‘My husband, he went crazy,’ woman says in 911 call after 3 killed in NC shooting

BENSON, NC (WNCN) - The crash of a stolen truck led to the capture of a suspect in a triple homicide near Dunn late Monday night.
Harnett County deputies caught Armando Martinez early Tuesday after investigators said he shot four people Monday night.
Prosecutors charged Martinez with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and felony larceny of a vehicle.
Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell identified the deceased victims as Pamela Jean Ramon, Ledis Alberto Lopez, and Jessica Rubio Aguilar. Rubio Aguilar's husband suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.
Bizzell said the specifics of the shooting are still under investigation, but it appears that the violence began with a verbal argument.
A woman who identified herself as Martinez's wife called 911 after discovering her loved ones' bodies.
"My husband, he went crazy and got a gun," the woman told the dispatcher. "He shot my two daughters and (one of my daughter's) boyfriend."
Seven minutes into the call, she learned that her other daughter's husband was also shot. She said Martinez took off in one of their vehicles.
Harnett County deputies found the pickup truck after Martinez wrecked, Bizzell said. Officers took Martinez into custody and transported him to the Johnston County Jail.
He is being held without bond in advance of a scheduled Wednesday morning court appearance.
Neighbors said the family moved into the house on the 4600 block of Woods Crossroads Road within the past year. Some children also lived in the home, but none of them suffered physical harm during the shooting.
Wayne Naugle lives right next door. He said neither he nor his wife heard any gunshots or sirens. A neighbor called and told him about the police cars parked outside.
"I knew something was bad, because ambulances, fire trucks, everybody was here. Deputies and state troopers," Naugle said.
"It's bad enough for a family to lose three people out of the family, let alone losing four. I hope (Jose Rubio Aguilar) is not hurt that serious. I don't know anything about them, but I hope they get well," Naugle added.
Others who live in the area said Martinez was a good neighbor who was happy to lend a hand. He helped several of the older residents in the community remove limbs and leaves from their yards after the recent hurricanes.
"He was just as friendly as he could be. I wanted that pecan tree kind of cut down and he said 'well I'll go over there and cut it down'. Never gave any indication that anything like that would ever happen. It's just a shock that he's the one that they said actually had done the shooting," Naugle said.
With four people shot, this incident joins a list of mass shootings collected by the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.
The online database classifies any shooting with at least four victims, killed or injured, as a mass shooting. This is the third such incident since the November 7 murders of 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.
Copyright 2018 WNCN. All rights reserved.