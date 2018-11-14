MISSING: Supply woman last seen driving damaged Chevy truck

SUPPLY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to located a missing woman.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Tracy Hensley Wingler, 48, of High Meadows Drive in Supply, was last seen Monday night driving a 2003 Chevrolet truck with the right side damaged.
Wingler is 5-foot-7 and has blond hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was given.
Anyone with information on Wingler’s whereabouts should call Detective Newman at 910-800-4866 or dial 911.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.