Mini movie makers create films with focus on environment

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A group of movie-making kids get their own film festival. The SEA Academy in Wilmington is a school for students with autism.
The students put together short films all with a focus on the environment.
The films will be screened at the Oasis NC Film Festival on Friday, Nov. 16 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Stone Theatres at The Pointe
The student films explore how the choices we make impact the Earth and how people can make a difference.
Admission is free.
