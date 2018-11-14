Mini movie makers create films with focus on environment

A group of movie-making kids get their own film festival. The SEA Academy in Wilmington is a school for students with autism. (Kosikowski, Ashlea)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | November 14, 2018 at 3:00 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 3:33 PM

The students put together short films all with a focus on the environment.

The students put together short films all with a focus on the environment.

The films will be screened at the Oasis NC Film Festival on Friday, Nov. 16 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Stone Theatres at The Pointe

The student films explore how the choices we make impact the Earth and how people can make a difference.

Admission is free.

